Trump cancels state visit to Denmark over rejected Greenland “offer”

What started as a joke turned into a serious diplomatic affair.

Earlier in the week, sources close to President Donald Trump leaked to the press that the president was considering buying Greenland from Denmark. Subsequently, some news media outlets entertained the possibility of how much it would cost to acquire the territory for the United States, but it was mainly seen as a half-serious issue that had only been floated around, jokingly even, by the president.

This prompted David Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen to say that buying the autonomous territory would be “absurd”.

But on Tuesday, president Trump sent out a serious of tweets, in which he cancelled his upcoming visit to Denmark based solely on the fact that his “offer” had been rejected.

“The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!”, Trump tweeted.

Then, as Vox reports, the president escalated tensions on Wednesday, telling reporters at the White House that Frederiksen’s “absurd” comment was “nasty” and an insult to the US. Trump said: “She’s not talking to me, she’s talking to the United States of America. Don’t say what an absurd idea that is.”

The president then steered into familiar territory. Continuing his criticism of Denmark, Trump attacked the nordic country via Twitter for failing to contribute its share in NATO defense spending, which then turned into a criticism of NATO altogether.

Responding to Trump’s comments, Frederiksen gave a press conference Wednesday morning, where she said that she received the news of Trump’s cancellation with “regret and surprise”, and reiterating that Greenland isn’t for sale.

So what started as a half-serious proposal has now resulted in the cancellation of a state visit by a president of the United States to an ally country. Trump would have been only the fourth sitting president to make a state visit to Denmark, and the European country was well underway with preparations to receive the president.