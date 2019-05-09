Trump cites executive privilege to block Congress from getting full Mueller report

The White House invoked on Wednesday the legal principle of executive privilege to block the release of the unredacted Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, challenging House Democrats as they vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt to hand over the document.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s actions were obstructing oversight by lawmakers and inquiries into Russian interference, the subject of the Mueller report.

Pelosi told the Washington Post that Trump is “becoming self-impeachable,” and added that Barr should be held in contempt of Congress.

Barr released a redacted, 448-page version of the Mueller report, but has since refused to comply with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee for an unreacted version and its underlying evidence.

Reuters reports that executive privilege is sometimes claimed by president to keep other branches of government from getting access to information about internal executive branch information, but Democrats said the Trump administration waived executive privilege when it allowed senior Trump advisers to talk to Mueller’s team during the investigation. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has said that such cooperation did not mean the administration relinquished the right to assert executive privilege now.