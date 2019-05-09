Trump cites executive privilege to block Congress from getting full Mueller report

The White House invoked on Wednesday the legal principle of executive privilege to block the release of the unredacted Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election, challenging House Democrats as they vote on holding Attorney General William Barr in contempt to hand over the document.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s actions were obstructing oversight by lawmakers and inquiries into Russian interference, the subject of the Mueller report.
Pelosi told the Washington Post that Trump is “becoming self-impeachable,” and added that Barr should be held in contempt of Congress.
Barr released a redacted, 448-page version of the Mueller report, but has since refused to comply with a subpoena by the House Judiciary Committee for an unreacted version and its underlying evidence.
Reuters reports that executive privilege is sometimes claimed by president to keep other branches of government from getting access to information about internal executive branch information, but Democrats said the Trump administration waived executive privilege when it allowed senior Trump advisers to talk to Mueller’s team during the investigation. The Justice Department, meanwhile, has said that such cooperation did not mean the administration relinquished the right to assert executive privilege now.
Trump cita privilegio ejecutivo para impedir que Congreso obtenga informe completo de Mueller
La Casa Blanca invocó el miércoles el principio legal de privilegio ejecutivo para bloquear la publicación del informe no redactado de Mueller sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016, desafiando a los demócratas de la Cámara de Representantes a votar por retener al fiscal general William Barr en desacato a entregar el documento.
La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, dijo que las acciones de Trump estaban obstruyendo la supervisión de los legisladores y las indagaciones sobre la interferencia de Rusia, tema del informe Mueller.
Pelosi le dijo al Washington Post que Trump se está “volviendo auto impugnable”, y agregó que Barr debería estar en desacato al Congreso.
Barr publicó una versión redactada de 448 páginas del informe Mueller, pero desde entonces se ha negado a cumplir con una citación del Comité Judicial de la Cámara de Representantes por una versión sin reaccionar y su evidencia subyacente.
Reuters informa que el presidente a veces reclama el privilegio ejecutivo para evitar que otras ramas del gobierno tengan acceso a información sobre la información del poder ejecutivo interno, pero los demócratas dijeron que la administración de Trump renunció al privilegio ejecutivo cuando permitió a los asesores principales de Trump hablar con el equipo de Mueller durante la investigación . El Departamento de Justicia, por su parte, ha dicho que esa cooperación no significa que la administración renunció al derecho de ejercer el privilegio ejecutivo ahora.