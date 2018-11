Trump claims BMW is building plant in US, company says it’s uncertain

President Donald Trump is claiming that BMW’s plans to build a second plant in the United States is proof that his trade policies are creating American manufacturing jobs. BMW issued a correcting statement saying that its plans remain uncertain and date back years.

CNN Business reports that the German automaker said if it goes ahead with plans for a US engine plant, it is because it needs to supply engines to its North American assembly plants. It is expanding its existing US assembly plant and is due to open another one in Mexico next year.

BMW said it is expanding its largest plant, located in Spartanburg, South Carolina, by adding 1,000 jobs to the already 10,000 existing ones.

BMW said in a statement: “We have talked for the past few years about an engine plant to support our North American production and sales and we are now again investigating this option. In the future we will have the scale where a step like this may make business sense.”

The engines for the cars BM” currently build in South Carolina are imported from Europe.