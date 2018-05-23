Trump claims Obama planted a spy in his 2016 campaign; FBI to look into the matter

Over the weekend, president Donald Trump issued a series of tweets complaining about a possible spy inserted by the Obama administration in his 2016 campaign and demanding that the FBI investigate his claim.

“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”, read one of six tweets.

Trump’s tweet coincided with increasing coverage on conservative media about an FBI confidential source in the Russia investigation that could have been a spy sent by Obama administration officials to damage Trump. There is until now no evidence of the existence of such a source, or that it was a spy.

Shortly after his outburst, the Justice Department said its inspector general had been asked to assess whether there was any political impropriety in the use of the confidential source, as part of an existing probe into aspects of the Russia investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after a meeting between Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, that the Justice Department “has asked the inspector general to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign.”

Rosenstein is overseeing the Mueller investigation.

Trump’s gambit over the weekend on Twitter is seen as an effort to discredit the Mueller investigation into possible collusion with Russia or other foreign powers by the Trump campaign of 2016.

Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the Special Counsel’s investigation has expanded to look into possible aid by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 election in favor of the Republican candidate.