Trump claims Obama planted a spy in his 2016 campaign; FBI to look into the matter

Over the weekend, president Donald Trump issued a series of tweets complaining about a possible spy inserted by the Obama administration in his 2016 campaign and demanding that the FBI investigate his claim.
“I hereby demand, and will do so officially tomorrow, that the Department of Justice look into whether or not the FBI/DOJ infiltrated or surveilled the Trump Campaign for Political Purposes – and if any such demands or requests were made by people within the Obama Administration!”, read one of six tweets.
Trump’s tweet coincided with increasing coverage on conservative media about an FBI confidential source in the Russia investigation that could have been a spy sent by Obama administration officials to damage Trump. There is until now no evidence of the existence of such a source, or that it was a spy.
Shortly after his outburst, the Justice Department said its inspector general had been asked to assess whether there was any political impropriety in the use of the confidential source, as part of an existing probe into aspects of the Russia investigation.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said after a meeting between Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray, that the Justice Department “has asked the inspector general to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign.”
Rosenstein is overseeing the Mueller investigation.
Trump’s gambit over the weekend on Twitter is seen as an effort to discredit the Mueller investigation into possible collusion with Russia or other foreign powers by the Trump campaign of 2016.
Over the weekend, the New York Times reported that the Special Counsel’s investigation has expanded to look into possible aid by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in an effort to influence the outcome of the 2016 election in favor of the Republican candidate.
Trump afirma que Obama plantó un espía en su campaña de 2016; FBI investigará el asunto
Durante el fin de semana, el presidente Donald Trump emitió una serie de tweets quejándose sobre un posible espía insertado por el gobierno de Obama en su campaña de 2016 y exigiendo que el FBI investigue su reclamo.
“Por la presente exijo, y lo haré oficialmente mañana, que el Departamento de Justicia analice si el FBI / DOJ se infiltró o vigiló la Campaña Trump con fines políticos, y si tales demandas o solicitudes fueron hechas por personas dentro de la administración de Obama”, lee uno de los seis tweets.
El tweet de Trump coincidió con la creciente cobertura en medios conservadores sobre una fuente confidencial del FBI en la investigación de Rusia que podría haber sido un espía enviado por funcionarios de la administración de Obama para dañar a Trump. Hasta ahora no hay evidencia de la existencia de tal fuente ni de que se tratara de un espía.
Poco después de su diatriba, el Departamento de Justicia dijo que se le había pedido a su inspector general que evaluara si había alguna falta de ética política en el uso de la fuente confidencial, como parte de una investigación existente sobre aspectos de la investigación de Rusia.
La secretaria de prensa de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, dijo después de una reunión entre Trump, el fiscal general adjunto Rod Rosenstein y el director del FBI Christopher Wray, que el Departamento de Justicia “ha pedido al inspector general que amplíe su investigación actual para incluir irregularidades con el Buró Federal de Investigación o las tácticas del Departamento de Justicia con respecto a la Campaña Trump”.
Rosenstein está supervisando la investigación de Mueller.
La táctica de Trump durante el fin de semana en Twitter se ve como un esfuerzo por desacreditar la investigación de Mueller sobre una posible colusión con Rusia u otras potencias extranjeras para ayudar a la campaña de Trump de 2016.
Durante el fin de semana, el New York Times reportó que la investigación del Fiscal Especial se ha expandido para analizar una posible ayuda de Arabia Saudita y los Emiratos Árabes Unidos en un esfuerzo por influir en el resultado de las elecciones de 2016 a favor del candidato republicano.