Trump condemns mass shootings and white supremacy

President Donald Trump issued a statement from the White House after a weekend of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio left 30 people dead and many more injured.

“These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, lavages the heart and devours the soul,” Trump said.

Texas officials said on Sunday that racial hatred was a possible motive in the killings of 22 people in the border city of El Paso. A 21-year-old white man was charged with capital murder after a shooting spree at a Walmart store. El Paso Police said the gunman cited a racist, anti-immigration manifesto posted online shortly before the shooting. The shooter was also described by people who knew him as a “short-tempered loner” resented with Mexican immigrants.

Democrats and critics have accused Trump of stoking racial divisions, with former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, an El Paso resident, particularly denouncing the president as a racist who has let white nationalism run amok during his tenure.

Trump, however, did not address accusations that his own anti-immigrant and racially charged comments have contributed to a rise in race tensions.