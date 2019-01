Trump considering emergency powers to pay for border wall

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to use emergency powers to bypass Congress and get billions of dollars to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, as the partial government shutdown entered its 20th day.

Reuters reports that as Trump departed Washington for a trip to the Texas border with Mexico for wall-related events, Trump attacked Democratic congressional leaders, who oppose his wall-funding demand, as less “honorable” than China.

“I find China, frankly, in many ways to be far more honorable than crying Chuck and Nancy. I really do. I think that China is actually much easier to deal with than the opposition party,” said Trump, referring to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer.

Trump’s shutdown of the government came after congressional Democrats, who now control the House of Representatives rejected awarding $5.7 billion for a border barrier in the southern border in the federal budget. The standoff has left a quarter of the federal government closed down and hundreds of thousands of federal employees without pay.

A day after he stormed out of a meeting with Pelosi, Schumer and other Democratic leaders aimed at finding a deal to end the standoff, Trump headed to McAllen, Texas, on the Mexican border to highlight what he has characterized as a crisis.