Trump defends cabinet member embroiled in Epstein sex-abuse case

President Donald Trump defended his Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta on Tuesday, who is now under pressure from Democrats to resign over his handling of a sex abuse against financier Jeffrey Epstein, which he handled in Florida in 2008.

After federal sex trafficking charges were brought against Epstein on Monday, Acosta and federal prosecutors who reached a plea deal with Epstein a decade ago have come under scrutiny for being too lenient.

Reuters reports that Democratic lawmakers and many Democratic candidates called for Acosta to step down.

Meanwhile, Trump told reporters at the White House: “I feel very badly actually for Secretary Acosta because I’ve known him as being somebody that works so hard and has done such a good job. I feel very badly about that whole situation. But we’re going to be looking at that, and looking at it very closely.”

Trump did not reference the crimes that Epstein is charged with or the victims who have come forward. Trump said he knew Epstein, but they had a “falling out” and have not spoken in 15 years.

Trump called Acosta an “excellent” secretary of labor and thought there were many others involved in the decisions in the earlier Epstein case. Trump added: “You’re talking about a long time ago.”

Acosta defended himself via Twitter, while calling Epstein’s crimes “horrific.”

“I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence. With the evidence available more than a decade ago, federal prosecutors insisted that Epstein go to jail, register as a sex offender and put the world on notice that he was a sexual predator.”

Democrats Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi said Acosta should step down or be fired.

The Senate Minority Leader, Schumer, said in a speech before the Senate: “I am calling on Secretary Acosta to resign. It is now impossible for anyone to have confidence in Secretary Acosta’s ability to lead the Department of Labor.”

Schumer added: “If he refuses to resign, president Trump should fire him.”