Trump delays meeting with Rosenstein until next week

President Donald Trump has postponed a Thursday meeting he had scheduled with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss his job continuity. Trump claimed he made the decision in order to avoid interference with a Senate hearing where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to confront allegations of sexual assault.
White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “The president spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week. They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”
The urgency for a meeting arose after a New York Times article claimed that Rosenstein had discussed invoking the 25th Amendment last year to seek the president’s removal from office. However, on Wednesday, Trump signaled his support for the deputy attorney general to remain in his position.
“My preference would be to keep [Rosenstein], and let him finish out,” Trump told reporters following a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, apparently referring to Rosenstein’s oversight of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.
Rosenstein has denied the New York Times’ article claims. Trump said, “He said he did not say it; he said he does not believe that. Nobody in this room believes that.”
As Deputy Attorney General, Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to conduct the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. This, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation. For supporters of the Special Counsel, a possible firing of Rosenstein would threaten the autonomy and continuity of Mueller’s probe.
Trump retrasa reunión con Rosenstein hasta próxima semana
El presidente Donald Trump pospuso una reunión del jueves que había programado con el Vice Fiscal General Rod Rosenstein para hablar sobre la continuidad de su trabajo. Trump afirmó que tomó la decisión para evitar interferir con la audiencia en el Senado donde Brett Kavanaugh, nominado a la Corte Suprema, enfrentará acusaciones de agresión sexual.
La portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, dijo: “El presidente habló con Rod Rosenstein hace unos minutos y planean reunirse la próxima semana. No quieren hacer nada para interferir con la audiencia”.
La urgencia de una reunión surgió después de que un artículo del New York Times afirmara que Rosenstein había discutido invocar a la 25ta Enmienda el año pasado para buscar la destitución del presidente del cargo. Sin embargo, el miércoles, Trump manifestó su apoyo al fiscal general adjunto para que permanezca en su cargo.
“Prefiero quedarme con [Rosenstein], y dejar que termine”, dijo Trump a los reporteros después de una reunión de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas en Nueva York, aparentemente refiriéndose a la supervisión de Rosenstein de la investigación en curso sobre la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones de 2016.
Rosenstein ha negado las afirmaciones del artículo del New York Times. Trump afirmó: “Dijo que no lo dijo; dijo que no cree eso. Nadie en esta sala cree eso”.
Como fiscal general adjunto, Rosenstein nombró a Robert Mueller para llevar a cabo la investigación de la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016. Esto, después de que el fiscal general Jeff Sessions se retirara de la investigación. Para los partidarios del Consejo Especial, un posible despido de Rosenstein amenazaría la autonomía y continuidad de la investigación de Mueller.