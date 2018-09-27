Trump delays meeting with Rosenstein until next week

President Donald Trump has postponed a Thursday meeting he had scheduled with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein to discuss his job continuity. Trump claimed he made the decision in order to avoid interference with a Senate hearing where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is set to confront allegations of sexual assault.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said: “The president spoke with Rod Rosenstein a few minutes ago and they plan to meet next week. They do not want to do anything to interfere with the hearing.”

The urgency for a meeting arose after a New York Times article claimed that Rosenstein had discussed invoking the 25th Amendment last year to seek the president’s removal from office. However, on Wednesday, Trump signaled his support for the deputy attorney general to remain in his position.

“My preference would be to keep [Rosenstein], and let him finish out,” Trump told reporters following a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, apparently referring to Rosenstein’s oversight of the ongoing investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

Rosenstein has denied the New York Times’ article claims. Trump said, “He said he did not say it; he said he does not believe that. Nobody in this room believes that.”

As Deputy Attorney General, Rosenstein appointed Robert Mueller to conduct the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. This, after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation. For supporters of the Special Counsel, a possible firing of Rosenstein would threaten the autonomy and continuity of Mueller’s probe.