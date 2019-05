Trump discussed Mueller probe with Putin in first call since report’s release

President Donald Trump spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, in their first known conversation since the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Via Twitter, Trump called the discussion “very productive”.

The full tweet read: “Had a long and very good conversation with president Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the witch hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election came up “very, very briefly” during the call and both leaders agreed that “it’s over and there was no collusion.”

Sanders did not say whether Trump confronted Putin over the confirmed Russian interference in the last general election, and instead blamed former President Barack Obama’s administration for not doing enough to deter the Kremlin’s activities during the election, The Hill reports.

The two leaders also discussed the crisis in Venezuela, nuclear agreements, North Korean denuclearization, Ukraine and trade, according to Sanders.