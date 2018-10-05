Trump dismisses Ford allegations as “totally uncorroborated”

President Donald Trump called Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “totally uncorroborated.”

Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that “the harsh and unfair treatment” of Kavanaugh is “having an incredible upward impact on voters,” and that the “people get it far better than the politicians.”

Ford testified last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Upon seeing her testimony, Trump had initially reacted empathically, saying her words had been “compelling” and expressing a desire for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.

However, the FBI has not interviewed Blasey Ford, as Sen. Chris Coons told CNN today.

“I’m concerned that if [the FBI] never interviewed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford or her corroborating witnesses, if they never interviewed many of Judge Kavanaugh’s classmates from Yale who came forward… that this isn’t the investigation I was hoping for,” Coons said.

Trump also called Democrats supporting the accusations against Kavanaugh as “despicable.”