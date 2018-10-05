Trump dismisses Ford allegations as “totally uncorroborated”

President Donald Trump called Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as “totally uncorroborated.”
Trump wrote on Twitter Thursday morning that “the harsh and unfair treatment” of Kavanaugh is “having an incredible upward impact on voters,” and that the “people get it far better than the politicians.”
Ford testified last week before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Upon seeing her testimony, Trump had initially reacted empathically, saying her words had been “compelling” and expressing a desire for an FBI investigation into Kavanaugh.
However, the FBI has not interviewed Blasey Ford, as Sen. Chris Coons told CNN today.
“I’m concerned that if [the FBI] never interviewed Dr. Christine Blasey Ford or her corroborating witnesses, if they never interviewed many of Judge Kavanaugh’s classmates from Yale who came forward… that this isn’t the investigation I was hoping for,” Coons said.
Trump also called Democrats supporting the accusations against Kavanaugh as “despicable.”
Trump desestima acusaciones de Ford como “nada corroboradas”
El presidente Donald Trump calificó las afirmaciones de Christine Blasey Ford de agresión sexual contra el candidato a la Corte Suprema Brett Kavanaugh como “nada corroboradas”.
Trump escribió en Twitter el jueves por la mañana que “el trato áspero e injusto” a Kavanaugh ha “tenido un increíble impacto en los votantes” y que “la gente entiende las cosas mucho mejor que los políticos”.
Ford testificó la semana pasada ante el Comité Judicial del Senado. Al ver su testimonio, Trump inicialmente reaccionó de manera empática, diciendo que sus palabras habían sido “convincentes” y expresando el deseo de una investigación del FBI sobre Kavanaugh.
Sin embargo, el FBI no ha entrevistado a Blasey Ford, como dijo hoy el senador Chris Coons a CNN.
“Me preocupa que si [el FBI] nunca entrevistó a la doctora Christine Blasey Ford ni a sus testigos corroboradores, si nunca entrevistaron a muchos de los compañeros del juez Kavanaugh de Yale que se presentaron … que esta no es la investigación que esperaba”, dijo Coons.
Trump también calificó a los demócratas que apoyan las acusaciones contra Kavanaugh como “despreciables”.