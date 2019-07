Trump doubles down on racist comments against congresswomen

President Donald Trump doubled down on his attacks against four minority congresswomen on Monday, and brushed off concerns that his comments were racist, while Democrats from the House of Representatives moved to draft a resolution condemning his remarks.

On Sunday, Trump said via Twitter that four left-wing congresswomen, known as “the squad”, should go back to “the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Reuters reports that Trump did not identify the lawmakers by name in his tweets, but he appeared to refer to representatives Alexandria Ocaso-Corte of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

All four women of “the squad” have been critical of Trump, as well as of current Democratic leaders in the House.

Trump said in front of a crowd of businesspeople: “If you’re not happy in the U.S., if you’re complaining all the time, very simply: You can leave.”

Asked if he was concerned that some viewed his remarks as racist, Trump said he was not because “many people agree with me.”

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that her party would introduce a resolution condemning Trump’s “xenophobic tweets.”

Reuters reports that a draft of the resolution said the House “strongly condemns President Donald Trump’s racist comments that have legitimized and increased fear and hatred of new Americans and people of color…”

Representative Steny Hoyer, the No. 2 Democrat in the House, told reporters the resolution could be on the House floor for debate as soon as Tuesday.