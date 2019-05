Trump imposes new sanctions on Iran’s metals industry

President Donald Trump ordered on Wednesday new sanctions on Iran, targeting the Islamic Republic’s export revenues from its industrial metals sector, and vowed to continue to impose such sanctions unless Tehran “fundamentally alters” its policies.

Reuters reports that the announcement was made on the anniversary of Trump’s unilateral withdrawal of the United States from a 2015 landmark deal between Iran and world powers to curb its nuclear program in exchange for easing some sanctions and hours after Tehran said it would no longer fully comply with the agreement.

Trump said in a statement: “Today’s action targets Iran’s revenue from the export of industrial metals – 10 percent of its export economy – and puts other nations on notice that allowing Iranian steel and other metals into your ports will no longer be tolerated.”

Trump added: “Tehran can expect further actions unless it fundamentally alters its conduct.”

The Trump administration has consistently criticized the nuclear deal, negotiated by Barack Obama, as flawed for not addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program and not punishing Tehran for waging proxy wars in other Middle East countries.