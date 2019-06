Trump imposes sanctions on Iranian supreme leader and other top officials

President Donald Trump imposed sanctions on Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials on Monday, in the latest escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, following Iran’s shooting down of an unmanned American drone.

Trump signed an executive order imposing the sanctions, which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said would lock billions of dollars in Iranian assets.

Reuters reports that Trump told reporters the sanctions were in part a response to last week’s downing of a U.S. drone by Iran, but would have happened anyway. Trump called Khamenei the responsible for “the hostile conduct of the regime” in the Middle East.

Trump added that the sanctions “will deny the Supreme Leader and the Supreme Leader’s office, and those closely affiliated with him and the office, access to key financial resources and support.”

Some experts are worried that Washington’s harsh sanctions have compelled Iran to adopt more aggressive tactics as its economy feels the crunch. The Trump administration wants to force Tehran to open talks on its nuclear and missile programs, after Washington withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal last year.

However, Iran is unwilling to accept talks with the United States while it is under the threat of sanctions, as the Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told reporters at the UN.