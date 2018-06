Trump imposes steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada, Mexico and EU

President Trump announced Thursday that his administration is imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum on Canada, Mexico and the European Union.

The trade penalties, 25% on imported steel and 10% on imported aluminum, will take effect at midnight, said Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

The White House had announced that it would impose tariffs on steel and aluminum on trade allies, but granted an exemption to NAFTA partners Canada and Mexico, and the European Union, while the current administration pursued negotiations to address its concerns about the state of domestic steel and aluminum production. Those negotiations had a Friday deadline.

The decision could raise prices for Americans on a range of everyday products. It could also start a trade war with Europe and Canada, which had promised a swift retaliation should the United States impose trade penalties on them.

The tariffs could also place a strain on current NAFTA negotiations. The NAFTA talks were one factor in the administration’s decision to grant exemptions to Canada and Mexico, but Ross said Thursday that those talks “are taking longer than we hoped.”