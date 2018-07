Trump invites Putin to Washington DC

President Donald Trump has invited Russian leader Vladimir Putin to visit the U.S., prompting reactions ranging from startled laughter to demands from Democratic leaders for the president to release his Helsinki notes.

Trump met Putin last Monday in Helsinki, where he said about Russian interference in the 2016 election, “I don’t see any reason why Russia would do it.” After criticism poured from both sides of the aisle, Trump was forced to issue clarification. On Tuesday, he said at a meeting with Republican leaders that he meant to say “wouldn’t” instead of “would.”

The political fallout from his remarks continues to cast doubt on his ties to Russia, yet the president shocked everyone when the White House announced on Thursday that they are preparing a second meeting after the Helsinki summit was a “great success.” The visit may occur during the fall.

Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats learned about the invitation during a live interview. Coats laughed startled, and then added: “That’s going to be special!”

Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, issued a statement after the news of a Putin visit broke. “Until we know what happened at that two-hour meeting in Helsinki, the president should have no more one-on-one interactions with Putin. In the United States, in Russia, or anywhere else.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted on Thursday that discussions about Putin’s visit to Washington DC were already underway.