Trump invites social media company popular with nazis to the White House; Facebook and Twitter absent

President Donald Trump will meet on Thursday with right wing figures at the White House to discuss social media issues. But as Vice reports, Facebook and Twitter won’t be there. The only social media network that has publicly said it’s attending is Minds, considered as the crypto “anti-Facebook” ando nice home to several neo-nazi extremist groups.

Pulp, the public relations firm that counts Minds among its clients, said in an email “minds.com is the only social media network invited to the White House’s social media summit!”.

The White House declined to comment on the guest list of the summit, but Trump has long complained about a leftist “bias” against conservatives by social media companies. Earlier this year, he met with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to reportedly complain about his follower count declining.

Media Matters reports that the summit will be attended by an assortment of individuals connected to nationalist movements, including far-right radio host Bill Mitchell, as well as right-wing activist “Ali Akbar”, who recently tweeted that Senator and 2020 Presidential contender Kamala Harris, a woman of color, wasn’t African American enough to discuss racial politics in America.