Trump Jr. accuses Facebook of “taking their censorship campaign to the next level”

Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that Facebook is “taking their censorship campaign to the next level” after the company banned Alex Jones and other far-right figures from the social media platform on Thursday and described them as “dangerous.”

The president’s son said in a tweet that Facebook and other big tech firms have engaged in the “purposeful and calculated silencing of conservatives,” a phenomenon that should “terrify everyone.”

His full tweet read: “The purposeful and calculated silencing of conservatives by @facebook and the rest of the big tech monopoly men should terrify everyone. It appears they’re taking their censorship campaign to the next level. Ask yourself, how long before they come to purge you? We must fight back.”

The Hill reports that Facebook said it decided to ban the far-right individuals’ accounts after an extensive review of their behavior on the platform. The company said Jones and others contributed to the spread of hatred, whether by calling for violence against people based on their identity, following a hateful ideology, using hate speech or having slurs in their “About section.”