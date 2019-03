Trump lashes out after Russia probe, citing “treasonous” and “evil” acts

President Donald Trump attacked unnamed enemies on Monday, accusing them of evil actions and treason, one day after his attorney general released a summary of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s findings, clearing the president’s campaign of conspiring with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Trump told reporters at the White House: “We’re glad it’s over. It’s 100 percent the way it should have been. I wish it could have gone a lot sooner, a lot quicker.”

Then the president added, without mentioning any names: “There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things, I would say treasonous things against our country.”

On Sunday, Attorney General William Barr released a four-page summary of the findings of Mueller’s 22-month investigation, saying that the special counsel had concluded that Trump’s campaign did not conspire with Moscow.

Democrats are pushing for the release of the full report, while a lawyer for the president said that key information, such as Trump’s written responses in the inquiry, must be withheld.

The president, in the Oval Office, said that he wants new investigations to take place against unnamed enemies. “Those people will certainly be looked at. I’ve been looking at them for a long time… They lied to Congress. Many of them. And you know who they are.”

“We can never let this happen to another president again,” Trump added.