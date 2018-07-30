Trump lashes out at Mueller and Russia investigation in Sunday tweets

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to attack the Special Counsel and his Russia investigation into the Trump campaign of 2016.
The tweets touched on the topics the president likes to bring out regarding Robert Mueller and his team of investigators. The tweetstorm marked the latest escalation in the antagonistic relationship between the president and the Special Counsel.
“There is no collusion! The Robert Mueller rigged witch hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent dossier, paid for by crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore the witch hunt is an illegal scam!”, read the first of three tweets.
The president’s rant follows a week in which his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, released an audio of himself and Trump during the campaign of 2016, in which they discussed buying the rights to the story a former Playboy model with whom Trump allegedly had an affair. The move was an attempt to kill the story ahead of the presidential election.
The president then turned to Mueller directly, tweeting, “Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to president Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.”
The Special Counsel also recommended indictments for 12 Russian nationals earlier in the month. The individuals were hackers working for the Russian government who infiltrated the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign of 2016. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments.
President Donald Trump, at his summit with Putin in Helsinki last week, said the Russian president had made him “an incredible offer” of questioning the indicted Russians. American lawmakers criticized the president’s choice of words.
Finally, the president criticized the Special Counsel’s team, which he said is made up of only “angry Democrats.”
“…Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama… And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?”, Trump continued.
It’s worth noting that Mueller did work under President Obama but was initially appointed by George W. Bush. Obama recommended he stay in the job and was approved unanimously by the legislative branch.
Trump arremete contra investigación de Mueller en tweets dominicales
El presidente Donald Trump atacó a través de Twitter el domingo al Fiscal Especial y su investigación sobre la colusión rusa con la campaña de Trump de 2016.
Los tweets abordaron los temas que al presidente le gusta comentar sobre Robert Mueller y su equipo de investigadores. La tormenta de tweets marcó la última escalada en la relación antagónica entre el presidente y el Fiscal Especial.
“¡No hay colusión! La cacería de brujas manipulada por Robert Mueller, encabezada ahora por 17 (aumentó de 13, incluido un abogado de la Casa Blanca de Obama) demócratas enojados, comenzó con un dossier fraudulento, pagado por Hillary y el DNC. ¡Por lo tanto, la caza de brujas es una estafa ilegal!”, leyó el primero de tres tweets.
La diatriba del presidente sigue a una semana en la que su ex abogado personal, Michael Cohen, lanzó un audio de él y Trump durante la campaña de 2016, en el que discutieron comprar los derechos de la historia de una ex modelo de Playboy con quien supuestamente Trump tuvo una aventura. La medida fue un intento de matar la historia antes de las elecciones presidenciales.
El presidente luego se dirigió directamente a Mueller, tuiteando: “¿Robert Mueller alguna vez va a liberar sus conflictos de intereses con respecto al presidente Trump, incluido el hecho de que tuvimos una relación comercial muy desagradable y contenciosa? Lo rechacé para dirigir el FBI. (un día antes de que fuera hecho Fiscal Especial) y Comey es su amigo”.
El Fiscal Especial también recomendó cargos contra 12 ciudadanos rusos a principios de mes. Los individuos eran piratas informáticos que trabajaban para el gobierno ruso y quienes se infiltraron en el Comité Nacional Demócrata y en la campaña de Clinton de 2016. El Fiscal General Adjunto, Rod Rosenstein, anunció las acusaciones.
El presidente Donald Trump, en su cumbre con Putin en Helsinki la semana pasada, dijo que el presidente ruso le había hecho “una oferta increíble” de interrogar a los acusados rusos. Los legisladores estadounidenses criticaron la elección de palabras del presidente.
Finalmente, el presidente criticó al equipo del Fiscal Especial, que dijo que está compuesto solo por “demócratas enojados”.
“… Además, ¿por qué Mueller solo designa a demócratas enojados, algunos de los cuales han trabajado para la corrupta Hillary, otros, incluido él mismo, han trabajado para Obama … ¿y por qué Mueller no está analizando toda la actividad criminal y la verdadera colusión rusa en el lado demócrata con respecto al dossier de Podesta?”, continuó Trump.
Vale la pena señalar que Mueller sí trabajó bajo el presidente Obama, pero fue inicialmente nombrado por George W. Bush. Obama recomendó que se quedara en el trabajo y fue aprobado por unanimidad por la rama legislativa.