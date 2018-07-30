Trump lashes out at Mueller and Russia investigation in Sunday tweets

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to attack the Special Counsel and his Russia investigation into the Trump campaign of 2016.

The tweets touched on the topics the president likes to bring out regarding Robert Mueller and his team of investigators. The tweetstorm marked the latest escalation in the antagonistic relationship between the president and the Special Counsel.

“There is no collusion! The Robert Mueller rigged witch hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent dossier, paid for by crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore the witch hunt is an illegal scam!”, read the first of three tweets.

The president’s rant follows a week in which his former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, released an audio of himself and Trump during the campaign of 2016, in which they discussed buying the rights to the story a former Playboy model with whom Trump allegedly had an affair. The move was an attempt to kill the story ahead of the presidential election.

The president then turned to Mueller directly, tweeting, “Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to president Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend.”

The Special Counsel also recommended indictments for 12 Russian nationals earlier in the month. The individuals were hackers working for the Russian government who infiltrated the Democratic National Committee and the Clinton campaign of 2016. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced the indictments.

President Donald Trump, at his summit with Putin in Helsinki last week, said the Russian president had made him “an incredible offer” of questioning the indicted Russians. American lawmakers criticized the president’s choice of words.

Finally, the president criticized the Special Counsel’s team, which he said is made up of only “angry Democrats.”

“…Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama… And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?”, Trump continued.

It’s worth noting that Mueller did work under President Obama but was initially appointed by George W. Bush. Obama recommended he stay in the job and was approved unanimously by the legislative branch.