Trump leaving the U.N. human rights council is the last nail in the coffin of US leadership in the world

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that it would leave the United Nations Human Rights Council. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley issued a joint statement at the State Department.

Haley cited “a cesspool of political bias” as the main reason for the United States to quit the U.N. body. She was critical of the council’s “disproportionate, politically motivated focus” on Israel and a membership of governments that frequently violate human rights, such as China and Venezuela.

Pompeo added, “We have no doubt there was once a noble vision for this council, today it is a poor defender of human rights.”

However, while the criticism may be well deserved, the Trump administration’s decision is largely believed to be a response from the United Nations’ strong criticism of the United States’ latest immigration policy of separating children from their parents who cross illegally into the country at the border.

The new measure has been by far the most derided since Trump took office, with many Republican lawmakers calling on the president to put a stop to it. Trump, on his part, has tried to shift the blame to Democrats, falsely claiming that it was them who put the law in place, when it has been pointed out time and again that neither the Democrats are responsible for it nor is the policy a law.

This also marks the culmination of a very unpopular last couple of weeks –even by Trump’s standards– after alienating allies at the G7 summit, praising brutal dictators and now refusing to end a policy that polls show that two thirds of Americans reject.

The United States leaving the council also effectively marks the end of US moral leadership in the world. This administration has shown that it’s not only extremely susceptible to criticism but that it would rather turn a blind eye to its critics than refuse to change unpopular policies that are only there to cater to its base.

While the country had already lost much of its leadership in regards like climate change and command of its allies, leaving the Paris agreement and then the Iran Nuclear Deal, pulling out of the UN Human Rights Council marks a precedent that many Americans, including Trump supporters, didn’t demand or even expect the White House to make. It further isolates the US from its allies and the rest of the world and undermines the administration’s leverage in other global conflicts, such as the one in the Middle East.

Hopefully, the current immigration crisis will be resolved soon with the administration canceling its current policy, but the blow to this administration might be irreversible. Trump has shown us time and again his true colors, and what remains to be seen is how far the GOP is willing to stick with him and what it will cost them in the upcoming November elections.