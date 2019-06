Trump not joking about accepting foreign help in elections: Hope Hicks

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks told lawmakers that President Donald Trump was serious about his willingness to accept “dirt” on political opponents from a foreign government, according to a congressional interview transcript released on Thursday.

The transcript is 273 pages long and was released by Democrats leading the House Judiciary Committee, after eight hours of closed-door testimony that Hicks provided the panel on Wednesday, as part of a congressional investigation into possible obstruction of justice and other misconduct by Trump.

Reuters reports that Hicks, who was Trump’s campaign press secretary, declined to answer questions about her tenure at the White House, after the administration asserted that she had immunity from testifying on the topic. But Hicks did answer questions about the campaign.

When asked about the comments Trump made in a recent ABC News interview, in which the president said he saw nothing wrong with reviewing damaging information about political opponents from a foreign government, Hicks told the committee: “I don’t think that was a joke,” adding that she would not accept such information from a foreign source today and would report any such offers to federal authorities.