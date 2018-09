Trump now claims he wanted the UN to laugh at his speech

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he meant for world leaders gathered at the United Nations in New York City to laugh at his speech, despite initially claiming to the contrary.

CNN reporter Jim Acosta reported via Twitter that Trump said: “Oh, it was great. Well that was meant to get some laughter, but it was great.”

The laughs came at a moment in Trump’s speech before the United Nations General Assembly when he boasted that his administration “has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country.”

After world leaders laughed at the remark, an apparently flustered Trump said, “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s okay,” which earned him some applause.

Trump had attacked former president Barack Obama in the past, calling him “a laughing stock to the entire world.” In an August 2014 tweet, he said, “We need a president who isn’t a laughing stock to the entire world. We need a truly great leader, a genius at strategy and winning. Respect!”

After the president’s speech at the UN, critics were quick to point out the irony of the situation. The Washington Post’s Philip Rucker tweeted that “Trump has long attacked Obama by claiming that the world was laughing at his leadership. Today, world leaders at the UN laughed at Trump’s claim that his administration has accomplished more than any in US history.”