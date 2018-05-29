Trump, offering no evidence, claims Mueller’s team will “be meddling” in midterms

In his latest string of tweets attacking the Russia investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, president Donald Trump claimed, without offering any evidence, that Mueller’s team will be meddling in the upcoming November elections.

In his tweets, he complained that “The 13 Angry Democrats”, as he has dubbed the Russia investigation team, keep investigating collusion by his 2016 campaign and not by Hillary Clinton’s.

“The 13 angry democrats (plus people who worked 8 years for Obama) working on the rigged Russia Witch Hunt, will be MEDDLING with the mid-term elections, especially now that Republicans (stay tough!) are taking the lead in Polls. There was no Collusion, except by the Democrats!”, read his first of three tweets.

The president again tried to discredit the Mueller investigation by calling it a “witch hunt” and claiming it should focus not on him but on Clinton, the FBI, the Justice Department, Obama, Comey and Lynch.

“Sorry, I’ve got to start focusing my energy on North Korea Nuclear, bad Trade Deals, VA Choice, the Economy, rebuilding the Military, and so much more, and not on the Rigged Russia Witch Hunt that should be investigating Clinton/Russia/FBI/Justice/Obama/Comey/Lynch etc,” read the last of the president’s early morning tweets.

Contrary to the president’s claims, the Mueller investigation has found links between Trump’s inner circle and the Russian government. Since his appointment over a year ago, Mueller and his team have charged nearly 20 individuals with crimes, including five who pleaded guilty and 13 Russian nationals.