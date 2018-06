Trump pardons Alice Marie Johnson after appeal by Kim Kardashian

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday a pardon for 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother from Tennessee who was serving a life sentence for cocaine trafficking.

Last week, socialite Kim Kardashian went to the White House to meet with the president and advocate for Johnson’s release, arguing that she had been sentenced to life despite it being her first offense.

Johnson, who turned 63 last week, had her life sentence commuted after 22 years in prison, according to the Can-Do Foundation, a group that advocated for her release.

Johnson had been convicted in 1996 of five counts of drug trafficking and one count of money laundering. Her plea for clemency was denied by President Barack Obama before he left office in January 2017. Cases are not public, so it’s unclear why the former president decided to deny her petition.

Johnson’s pardon is only the latest from President Trump, who has been using his presidential power to issue pardons and commute sentences early on in his presidency. Trump has so far pardoned Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, aide to former Vice-President Dick Cheney, Scooter Libby, author Dinesh D’Souza, and the late boxing legend Jack Johnson.

Trump has also floated the idea of pardoning Martha Stewart and former Democratic Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.