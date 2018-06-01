Trump pardons Dinesh D’Souza; considers pardons for Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart

President Trump granted his fifth presidential pardon on Thursday, after announcing on Twitter that he would pardon Dinesh D’Souza for making illegal campaign contributions.

The president said, “I’ve always felt he was very unfairly treated. And a lot of people did. What they did to him was horrible.”

D’Souza pleaded guilty of making “straw donations” int he names of others to support the candidacy of Republican New York Senate candidate Wendy Long, who lost to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2012. The donations allowed him to give Long $20,000 in illegal contributions, exceeding the $5,000 legal limit.

D’Souza was prosecuted by Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney who prosecuted him and was then fired by Trump.

On Twitter, D’Souza accused Bharara of prosecuting him to advance his career. “He got fired & I got pardoned. Obama & his stooges tried to extinguish my American dream & destroy my faith in America,” he said.

Trump told reporters on an Air Force One flight to Houston that he was considering pardoning former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.

Blagojevich had attempted to sell Barack Obama’s former Senate seat after Obama became president. Trump said it had been “a stupid thing to say” but not worth 18 years in prison.

Of Stewart, the president said that she was unfairly treated. “I think to a certain extent, Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated. And she used to be my biggest fan in the world – before I became a politician. But that’s OK. I don’t view it that way.”

Stewart was convicted of obstructing justice in an investigation into insider trading, in 2004.