Trump pardons Dinesh D’Souza; considers pardons for Rod Blagojevich and Martha Stewart

President Trump granted his fifth presidential pardon on Thursday, after announcing on Twitter that he would pardon Dinesh D’Souza for making illegal campaign contributions.
The president said, “I’ve always felt he was very unfairly treated. And a lot of people did. What they did to him was horrible.”
D’Souza pleaded guilty of making “straw donations” int he names of others to support the candidacy of Republican New York Senate candidate Wendy Long, who lost to Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand in 2012. The donations allowed him to give Long $20,000 in illegal contributions, exceeding the $5,000 legal limit.
D’Souza was prosecuted by Preet Bharara, a former U.S. attorney who prosecuted him and was then fired by Trump.
On Twitter, D’Souza accused Bharara of prosecuting him to advance his career. “He got fired & I got pardoned. Obama & his stooges tried to extinguish my American dream & destroy my faith in America,” he said.
Trump told reporters on an Air Force One flight to Houston that he was considering pardoning former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart.
Blagojevich had attempted to sell Barack Obama’s former Senate seat after Obama became president. Trump said it had been “a stupid thing to say” but not worth 18 years in prison.
Of Stewart, the president said that she was unfairly treated. “I think to a certain extent, Martha Stewart was harshly and unfairly treated. And she used to be my biggest fan in the world – before I became a politician. But that’s OK. I don’t view it that way.”
Stewart was convicted of obstructing justice in an investigation into insider trading, in 2004.
Trump perdona a Dinesh D’Souza; considera indultos para Rod Blagojevich y Martha Stewart
El presidente Trump concedió su quinto perdón presidencial el jueves, después de anunciar en Twitter que perdonaría a Dinesh D’Souza por hacer contribuciones ilegales a campañas políticas.
El presidente dijo: “Siempre he sentido que fue tratado injustamente. Y muchas personas lo sienten. Lo que le hicieron fue horrible”.
D’Souza se declaró culpable de hacer “donaciones de pajilla” a nombre de terceros para apoyar la candidatura de la candidata republicana al Senado de Nueva York, Wendy Long, que perdió ante la senadora Kirsten Gillibrand en 2012. Las donaciones le permitieron otorgar a Long $20,000 en contribuciones ilegales , excediendo el límite legal de $5,000.
D’Souza fue procesado por Preet Bharara, un ex abogado de EE.UU. quien luego fue despedido por Trump.
En Twitter, D’Souza acusó a Bharara de enjuiciarlo para avanzar en su carrera. “Lo despidieron y me perdonaron. Obama y sus secuaces intentaron extinguir mi sueño americano y destruir mi fe en Estados Unidos”, dijo.
Trump dijo a los periodistas en un vuelo de la Fuerza Aérea a Houston que estaba considerando perdonar al ex gobernador de Illinois Rod Blagojevich y a la gurú de vida Martha Stewart.
Blagojevich había intentado vender el ex escaño del Senado de Barack Obama después de que Obama se convirtiera en presidente. Trump dijo que había sido “algo estúpido de decir”, pero que no valía 18 años de prisión.
De Stewart, el presidente dijo que fue tratada injustamente. “Creo que hasta cierto punto, Martha Stewart fue tratada injustamente. Y solía ser mi mayor fan en el mundo, antes de convertirme en político. Pero eso esta bien. No lo veo así”.
Stewart fue declarado culpable de obstruir la justicia en una investigación sobre el uso de información privilegiada, en 2004.