Trump praised Florida governor “incredible” response in visit after hurricane Michael

President Donald Trump flew above the Florida Panhandle on Monday to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael, and immediately after praised Gov. Rick Scott for an “incredible” response to a storm that slammed coastal communities and left thousands without electricity.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Scott greeted Trump upon his arrival at Eglin Air Force base near Valparaiso.

With Scott standing next to him, Trump said: “The job they’ve done in Florida has been incredible. You’re a great governor.”

Scott also spoke highly of Trump, saying that he’s gotten everything he’s asked for from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Every time I’ve called, he’s come through,” Scott said of Trump.

Hurricane Michael’s death toll from its destructive march from Florida to Virginia stands at 17, with one confirmed death in Mexico Beach, Florida, where emergency workers are looking for up to 30 missing people.

Mayor Al Cathey estimated that some 250 residents stayed behind when the hurricane struck, and he said he remained hopeful about their fate. “If we lose only one life, to me that’s going to be a miracle,” Cathey said.

The mayor added that enough food and water had been brought in for the residents who remain, and that even some cellphone service had returned to the devastated community.