Trump praised Florida governor “incredible” response in visit after hurricane Michael

President Donald Trump flew above the Florida Panhandle on Monday to see the destruction left behind by Hurricane Michael, and immediately after praised Gov. Rick Scott for an “incredible” response to a storm that slammed coastal communities and left thousands without electricity.
The Chicago Tribune reports that Scott greeted Trump upon his arrival at Eglin Air Force base near Valparaiso.
With Scott standing next to him, Trump said: “The job they’ve done in Florida has been incredible. You’re a great governor.”
Scott also spoke highly of Trump, saying that he’s gotten everything he’s asked for from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. “Every time I’ve called, he’s come through,” Scott said of Trump.
Hurricane Michael’s death toll from its destructive march from Florida to Virginia stands at 17, with one confirmed death in Mexico Beach, Florida, where emergency workers are looking for up to 30 missing people.
Mayor Al Cathey estimated that some 250 residents stayed behind when the hurricane struck, and he said he remained hopeful about their fate. “If we lose only one life, to me that’s going to be a miracle,” Cathey said.
The mayor added that enough food and water had been brought in for the residents who remain, and that even some cellphone service had returned to the devastated community.
Trump elogia respuesta “increíble” de gobernador de Florida en visita después de huracán Michael
El presidente Donald Trump voló sobre la Panhandle de Florida el lunes para ver la destrucción dejada por el huracán Michael e inmediatamente después elogió al gobernador Rick Scott por una respuesta “increíble” a una tormenta que azotó a las comunidades costeras y dejó a miles de personas sin electricidad.
El Chicago Tribune informa que Scott saludó a Trump al llegar a la base de la Fuerza Aérea Eglin cerca de Valparaíso.
Con Scott de pie junto a él, Trump dijo: “El trabajo que han hecho en Florida ha sido increíble. Eres un gran gobernador”.
Scott también elogió a Trump, diciendo que recibió todo lo que pidió de la Agencia Federal para el Manejo de Emergencias. “Cada vez que llamo, él atiende”, dijo Scott sobre Trump.
El número de muertos por el huracán Michael en su marcha destructiva desde Florida hasta Virginia es de 17, con una muerte confirmada en Mexico Beach, Florida, donde los trabajadores de emergencia están buscando hasta 30 personas desaparecidas.
El alcalde Al Cathey estimó que unos 250 residentes se quedaron atrás cuando azotó el huracán, y dijo que mantenía la esperanza sobre su destino. “Si perdemos solo una vida, para mí eso será un milagro”, dijo Cathey.
El alcalde agregó que se había traído suficiente comida y agua para los residentes que se quedan, y que incluso algunos servicios de telefonía celular habían regresado a la comunidad devastada.