Trump puts China tariffs on hold, says talks are “back on track”

The United States and China agreed on Saturday to restart trade talks after President Donald Trump offered to hold new tariffs and ease restrictions on tech company Huawei, in order to reduce tensions with Beijing.

Reuters reports that China agreed to make unspecified new purchases of U.S. farm products and return to the negotiating table. However, no deadline was set for progress on a deal, and there still exist trade tension between the world’s two largest economies.

The billions of dollars in tariffs which the US and China slapped on each other will remain in place while negotiations resume.

Trump told reporters “we’re right back on track” after an 80-minute meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at a summit of leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies in Osaka, Japan.

Trump added: “We’re holding back on tariffs and they’re going to buy farm products.”

Washington had threatened to slap new tariffs on roughly $300 billion of additional Chinese goods, if the meeting in Japan was unsuccessful. This would have meant that almost all Chinese imports into the United States would have had tariffs imposed on them.

China’s foreign ministry quoted Xi as telling Trump that he hoped the United States could treat Chinese companies fairly.

“China is sincere about continuing negotiations with the United States… but negotiations should be equal and show mutual respect,” the foreign ministry quoted Xi as saying.

Trump also eased sanctions on Huawei, the world’s biggest telecom network gear maker and a firm that the US says is too close to China’s government and poses a national security risk.

But on Saturday, Trump said he did not think that was fair to US suppliers, who were upset by the Commerce Department putting Huawei on its “entity list” and effectively banning the company from buying parts and components from American companies without US government approval.