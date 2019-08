Trump retweets “king of Israel” comment about him; says American Jewish Democrats are disloyal

In yet another attack against minorities and opposition, as well as a display of superiority and delusion, President Donald Trump claimed the title of “second coming of God” and “king of Israel” while attacking Jewish Democrats for being “disloyal.”

Trump told reporters in response to a question about the United States’ financial aid to Israel: “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat, I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”

Then on Wednesday morning, as Vox reports, Trump shared a comment from conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root, who called Trump the “best president for Israel.” Root is a conspiracy theorist who has promoted birtherism and claims the white nationalist who killed a protester in Charlottesville was a paid actor.

Trump himself quoted Root’s comments, who said that “the Jewish people in Israel love him… like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…”

Trump’s comments prompted widespread condemnation from Democrats on Tuesday, including from Sen. Bernie Sanders, a frontrunner in the Democratic contention for the nomination and who is also Jewish.

“Let me say this to the president: I am a proud Jewish person, and I have no concerns about voting Democratic. In fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States.”

Vox informs that about 80 percent of American Jewish voters cast their ballots for Democratic candidates in the 20189 midterm elections, and that Hillary Clinton in 2016 won 74 percent of the Jewish vote.