Trump revokes ex-CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance

In an unprecedented use of authority, president Donald Trump revoked former CIA director John Brennan’s security clearance. Brennan has been one of Trump’s most prominent critics.

“I have a unique constitutional responsibility to protect the nation’s classified information, including by controlling access to it. Today, in fulfilling that responsibility, I have decided to revoke the security clearance of John Brennan, former director of the Central Intelligence Agency,” Trump said in a statement pronounced in the White House briefing room by his press secretary Sarah Sanders. “Mr. Brennan’s lying and recent conduct characterized by increasingly frenzied commentary is wholly inconsistent with access to the nation’s most closely held secrets.”

Brennan is the first Trump target since the White House announced last month that the president was considering taking action against his most vocal critics in terms of national security.

Brennan responded via Twitter, by saying: “This action is part of a broader effort by Mr. Trump to suppress freedom of speech & punish critics. It should gravely worry all Americans, including intelligence professionals, about the cost of speaking out. My principales are worth far more than clearances. I will not relent,” the security expert tweeted.

Brennan is well-regarded and respected by both Democrats and Republicans. He served as homeland security advisor and later CIA director under President Barack Obama.