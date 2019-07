Trump salutes military in Fourth of July celebration

President Donald Trump praised the military on Thursday, in a Fourth of July celebration that critics accused him of turning into a political event.

Trump had been inspired to stage a flashy presentation of the military after seeing a similar display in France, and despite criticism, dismissed concerns about the costs and militaristic overtones in an event outside the Lincoln Memorial, a symbol of national unity.

Trump said in a speech outside the famous memorial: “Our nation is stronger today than it ever was before. It is its strongest now.”

Flanked by fighting vehicles and with jets flying overhead, Trump praised the American military despite having himself avoided the draft during the Vietnam War.

“We celebrate our history, our people, and the heroes who proudly defend our flag: the brave men and women of the United States military. For over 65 years, no enemy Air Force has managed to kill a single American soldier. Because the skies belong to the United States of America”, Trump said.

An enthusiastic crowd at times could he heard shouting: “USA, USA, USA!”, and at the conclusion of Trump’s speech, some were chanting: “Four more years!” In support of the president.

The day was a mixture of contrasts as supporters wearing Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” hats, could be seen alongside opponents questioning the cost of the event, and a diapered “Baby Trump” balloon sat next to a banner calling Trump a traitor.

Protesters also burned a U.S. flag in front of the White House.