Trump says 15,000 U.S. troops could reach border with Mexico, surprising Pentagon

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the number of military troops deployed to the southern border could reach 15,000, about double the number the pentagon said it currently plans.
The Pentagon said “more than 7,000” troops were being sent to the Southwest border to support the Customs and Border Protection agents. Officials said that the maximum number troops could reach would be 8,000.
However, just 24 hours after the Pentagon issued an estimate of troops that was confirmed by military officials, Trump caught the Pentagon by surprise, when he offered a new number.
“As far as the caravan is concerned, our military is out. “We have about 5,800. We’ll go up to anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”
According to TIME, Trump rejected the idea he was “fearmongering” or using the issue for political purposes. However, he has been bringing up the topic of the migrant caravan and immigration at his rallies, blaming Democrats for illegal aliens coming into the country.
A deployment of 15,000 would bring the military commitment on the border to roughly the same level as in war-torn Afghanistan, and it would more than double the number of people believed to be traveling in the caravan.
Trump dice que 15,000 soldados estadounidenses podrían llegar a frontera con México, sorprendiendo a Pentágono
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el miércoles que la cantidad de tropas militares desplegadas en la frontera sur podría llegar a 15,000, apro-ximadamente el doble de lo que el Pentágono dijo que planea actualmente.
El Pentágono dijo que “más de 7,000″ tropas fueron enviadas a la frontera suroeste para apoyar a los agentes de Aduanas y Protección Fronteriza. Las autoridades dijeron que el número máximo de tropas que podrían alcanzar sería de 8,000.
Sin embargo, solo 24 horas después de que el Pentágono emitiera una estimación de tropas confirmada por oficiales militares, Trump tomó al Pentágono por sorpresa cuando ofreció un nuevo número.
“En lo que respecta a la caravana, nuestro ejército está fuera. Tenemos alrededor de 5,800. Iremos a cualquier lugar entre 10,000 y 15,000 militares, además de la Patrulla Fronteriza, ICE y todos los demás en la frontera”.
De acuerdo con TIME, Trump rechazó la idea de que estaba “provocando miedo” o que usaba el tema con fines políticos. Sin embargo, él ha tratado el tema de la caravana de migrantes y la inmigración en sus mítines, culpando a los demócratas por extranjeros ilegales que ingresan al país.
Un despliegue de 15,000 llevaría el compromiso militar en la frontera a aproximadamente el mismo nivel que en un Afganistán devastado por la guerra, y duplicaría con creces el número de personas que se cree que viajan en la caravana.