Trump says 15,000 U.S. troops could reach border with Mexico, surprising Pentagon

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the number of military troops deployed to the southern border could reach 15,000, about double the number the pentagon said it currently plans.

The Pentagon said “more than 7,000” troops were being sent to the Southwest border to support the Customs and Border Protection agents. Officials said that the maximum number troops could reach would be 8,000.

However, just 24 hours after the Pentagon issued an estimate of troops that was confirmed by military officials, Trump caught the Pentagon by surprise, when he offered a new number.

“As far as the caravan is concerned, our military is out. “We have about 5,800. We’ll go up to anywhere between 10,000 and 15,000 military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border.”

According to TIME, Trump rejected the idea he was “fearmongering” or using the issue for political purposes. However, he has been bringing up the topic of the migrant caravan and immigration at his rallies, blaming Democrats for illegal aliens coming into the country.

A deployment of 15,000 would bring the military commitment on the border to roughly the same level as in war-torn Afghanistan, and it would more than double the number of people believed to be traveling in the caravan.