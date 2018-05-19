Trump says “animals” comment refers to criminals, not illegal immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was talking about criminal gangs when he called illegal immigrants “animals”, in a clarification that came after criticism of the president on social media and a former complaint filed by the Mexican government.

Trump made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with California municipal leaders who support his goal of cracking down into illegal immigration.

“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in, and we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” Trump said.

Mexico filed a diplomatic note of complaint to the U.S. State Department over Trump’s remarks and labeled the comments as unacceptable.

“President Trump referred to some immigrants, perhaps he had criminal gangs in mind, I don’t know, as animals, not as persons,” Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told local TV network Televisa on Thursday. “In the opinion of the Mexican government, this is absolutely unacceptable.”

When asked on Thursday about the remarks, Trump said they had been taken out of context.

“I’m referring and you know I’m referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13. And if you look a little bit further on in the tape, you’ll see that.”

The president added, “MS-13 – these are animals… We need strong immigration laws… We have laws that are laughed at on immigration. So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals and guess what, I always will.”

MS-13 is a cross-border criminal organization with leadership in El Salvador, which started in Los Angeles in the 1980s and has over 10,000 members in the U.S. and more than 30,000 worldwide, according to the U.S. Justice Department.