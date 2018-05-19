Trump says “animals” comment refers to criminals, not illegal immigrants

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he was talking about criminal gangs when he called illegal immigrants “animals”, in a clarification that came after criticism of the president on social media and a former complaint filed by the Mexican government.
Trump made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with California municipal leaders who support his goal of cracking down into illegal immigration.
“We have people coming into the country, or trying to come in, and we’re stopping a lot of them, but we’re taking people out of the country. You wouldn’t believe how bad these people are. These aren’t people. These are animals,” Trump said.
Mexico filed a diplomatic note of complaint to the U.S. State Department over Trump’s remarks and labeled the comments as unacceptable.
“President Trump referred to some immigrants, perhaps he had criminal gangs in mind, I don’t know, as animals, not as persons,” Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray told local TV network Televisa on Thursday. “In the opinion of the Mexican government, this is absolutely unacceptable.”
When asked on Thursday about the remarks, Trump said they had been taken out of context.
“I’m referring and you know I’m referring to the MS-13 gangs that are coming in. I was talking about the MS-13. And if you look a little bit further on in the tape, you’ll see that.”
The president added, “MS-13 – these are animals… We need strong immigration laws… We have laws that are laughed at on immigration. So when the MS-13 comes in, when the other gang members come into our country, I refer to them as animals and guess what, I always will.”
MS-13 is a cross-border criminal organization with leadership in El Salvador, which started in Los Angeles in the 1980s and has over 10,000 members in the U.S. and more than 30,000 worldwide, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Trump dice que comentario de “animales” se refiere a criminales, no a inmigrantes ilegales
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, dijo el jueves que estaba hablando de bandas criminales cuando llamó a los inmigrantes ilegales “animales”, en una aclaración que surgió luego de las críticas al presidente en las redes sociales y una denuncia anterior presentada por el gobierno mexicano.
Trump hizo las declaraciones el miércoles durante una reunión con los líderes municipales de California que apoyan su objetivo de acabar con la inmigración ilegal.
“Tenemos personas que vienen al país, o que intentan ingresar, y los estamos deteniendo a muchos de ellos, pero estamos sacando gente del país. No creerían lo mal que están estas personas. No son personas. Son animales”, dijo Trump.
México presentó una nota diplomática de queja ante el Departamento de Estado de los EE. UU. por los comentarios de Trump y etiquetó los comentarios como inaceptables.
“El presidente Trump se refirió a algunos inmigrantes, quizás tenía bandas criminales en mente, no sé, como animales, no como personas”, dijo el jueves el ministro de Relaciones Exteriores, Luis Videgaray, a la cadena de televisión local Televisa. “En la opinión del gobierno mexicano, esto es absolutamente inaceptable”.
Cuando se le preguntó el jueves sobre los comentarios, Trump dijo que habían sido sacados de contexto.
“Me refiero y saben que me estoy refiriendo a las pandillas MS-13 que están entrando. Estaba hablando de la MS-13. Y si miran un poco más allá en la cinta, verán eso”.
El presidente agregó: “MS-13: estos son animales … Necesitamos fuertes leyes de inmigración … Tenemos leyes de inmigración risibles. Entonces cuando entra el MS-13, cuando los otros miembros de la pandilla entran a nuestro país, me refiero a ellos como animales y adivinen qué, siempre lo haré “.
MS-13 es una organización criminal transfronteriza con liderazgo en El Salvador, que comenzó en Los Ángeles en la década de 1980 y cuenta con más de 10,000 miembros en los EE. UU. y más de 30,000 en todo el mundo, según el Departamento de Justicia de EE. UU.