Trump says China may try to delay trade deal until 2020 election

President Donald Trump said on Friday that China may not seek to reach a trade deal with the United States before the 2020 presidential election, in hopes that a Democrat, who will be easier to deal with, will win.

During a session with reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said that China is using stalling tactics and that he doubted a trade deal will are reached any time soon, while lead negotiators are scheduled to meet in Shanghai next week.

Reuters reports that Trump has levied billions of dollars in tariffs on Chinese imports and threatened another $325 billion if no progress is reached.

Trump said China may want to delay a deal in hopes that a Democrat wins in November 2020.

“I think that China will probably say ‘let’s wait, let’s see if one of these people who gives the United States away, let’s see if one of them could get elected.’”

The White House said on Wednesday that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer would meet with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He for talks in Shanghai starting on July 30.