Trump says Germany is “totally controlled by Russia” at NATO summit

US President Donald Trump clashed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after he claimed at the Nato summit in Brussels that Germany was “totally controlled by Russia” because of the high level of natural gas it imported, and this was a “bad thing for Nato”.

Trump made the remarks at a breakfast meeting with Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato chief. “Germany is totally controlled by Russia because they will be getting from 60% to 70% of their energy from Russia, and a new pipeline, and you tell me if that’s appropriate because I think it’s not and I think it’s a very bad thing for Nato.”

According to the BBC, while Russia is responsible for between 50% and 75% of Germany’s gas imports, gas makes up less than 20% of Germany’s energy mix for power production.

Merkel responded by comparing German independence now with the time when she grew up in the former East Germany.

Merkel told reporters: “I want to say that I have experience of when a part of Germany was controlled by the Soviet Union. I am very happy that today we are united in freedom as the Federal Republic of Germany. Because of that we can say that we can make our independent policies and make independent decisions. That is very good, especially for people in eastern Germany.”

Trump’s remarks came on the first stop of his trip to Europe where he will also meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki next Monday. Ahead of his trip, Trump surprised allies when he said that the Nato summit could prove harder than his summit with Putin.

Trump has had a difficult relationship with U.S. allies as he constantly criticizes them. This time, he doubled down on his long-standing claim that Germany doesn’t spend enough on defense. Germany spends 1.24% of its GDP on defense, while the US spends 3.5%, according to the latest Nato estimate.

In response, Merkel underlined Germany’s involvement in Afghanistan and their conviction to defend U.S. interests.

“We are still very heavily involved in Afghanistan and thus we also defend the interests of the United States of America… and Germany was pleased to do it and did it out of conviction,” Merkel said.

However, after a one-on-one meeting on the sidelines of the summit, Trump struck a more conciliatory tone.

“We have a very, very good relationship with the chancellor. We have a tremendous relationship with Germany,” Trump said.