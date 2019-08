Trump says he is convinced Mitch McConnell wants background checks bill

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he is convinced that Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell wants to move forward legislation to toughen background checks for gun purchases, showing himself optimistic that Congress will act on the issue.

Trump told reporters as he prepared to depart New Jersey for an event in Pittsburgh: “I am convinced that Mitch wants to do something. He wants to do background checks.”

There has been growing calls by both lawmakers and the general public for tougher gun laws after two shootings in Texas and Ohio. However, McConnell has already blocked a bill that passed the House of Representatives looking to pursue gun legislation.

Additionally, Democrats have said they might cut their summer recess early in order to draft additional bills, though they would need to pass the Republican-controlled Senate in order for the legislation to have the opportunity to be signed into law by president Trump.