Trump says he is “satisfied” with denuclearization talks

President Donald Trump said he had “a very special relationship” with North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, after they met in Vietnam for a second summit on Wednesday, and said he was satisfied with the pace of denuclearization talks.

The president met with Kim in Hanoi, while Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer, was testifying before Congress in Washington.

Trump hailed via Twitter the “great meetings” and the “very good dialogue” that he had held with Kim at the Metropole hotel in Hanoi.

Trump and Kim held a 20-minute, one-on-one chat before they sat down to dinner with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump’s acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, Kim’s top envoy Kim Yong Col and North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho.

Trump turned to Kim during the summit and said: “We had a very successful first summit. Fielt it was very successful, and some people would like to see it go quicker; I’m satisfied; you’re satisfied, we want to be happy with what we’re doing.”