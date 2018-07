Trump says he misspoke in remarks siding with Russia over U.S. intelligence agencies

After appearing to side with Russia on the issue of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump clarified on his remarks on Tuesday.

The U.S. president had been asked by a reporter in a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he believed the U.S. intelligence community’s findings that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. Trump avoided a direct answer but said, “I don’t see any reason why it would be (Russia).”

After the president issued his remarks, bipartisan outrage ensued. Both Democrats and Republicans called on the president to clarify his position and backtrack the statement.

On Tuesday, Trump admitted to the mistake, but blamed it on a slip of the tongue.

“In a key sentence in my remarks I said the word ‘would’ instead of ‘wouldn’t’,” the president said. He explained he had reviewed a transcript and video of his remarks.

“The sentence should have been: ‘I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be Russia,’” Trump said. “Sort of a double negative.”

And he voiced support for US intelligence agencies, only a day after he had refused to accept their findings.

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said. However, diverting from his typewritten notes, the president added: “It could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”