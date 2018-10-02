Trump says he wants “comprehensive” FBI investigation of Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual assault against his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.
The president added, however, that he does not want to see the investigation turned into a “witch hunt.”
“I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation. Whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that. With that being said, I’d like it to go quickly,” Trump said at a White House news conference.
On Friday, Trump ordered the FBI to start an investigation of up to a week in duration into the allegations against Kavanaugh, after Senate Republican leaders requested the president take such an action.
After Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her experience of sexual assault with Kavanaugh, the president said her testimony was “compelling.” Trump’s remarks made on Monday also contradict what the president said last week when he called for an investigation “limited in scope.”
Despite the accusations against Trump’s nominee, the president is still sympathetic to Kavanaugh and believes the judge has been treated unfairly and did not lie during his testimony before the Senate panel on Thursday.
At the news conference, Trump added, “It is up to me, but I’m instructing them (FBI) as per what I feel the Senate wants. I want it to be quickly, because it’s unfair to the family and to the judge. It’s so unfair to his kids and his wife.”
Trump dice que quiere investigación “exhaustiva” por parte de FBI respecto a Kavanaugh
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el lunes que quiere que el FBI lleve a cabo una investigación exhaustiva sobre las acusaciones de agresión sexual contra su candidato a la Corte Suprema de EE. UU., Brett Kavanaugh.
Sin embargo, el presidente agregó que no quiere que la investigación se convierta en una “caza de brujas”.
“Quiero que hagan una investigación muy completa. Lo que sea que eso signifique, según los senadores y los republicanos y la mayoría republicana, quiero que hagan eso. Habiendo dicho eso, me gustaría que fuera rápido”, dijo Trump en una conferencia de prensa en la Casa Blanca.
El viernes, Trump ordenó al FBI iniciar una investigación de hasta una semana de duración sobre las acusaciones contra Kavanaugh, luego de que líderes republicanos del Senado pidieran al presidente que tomara esa medida.
Después de que Christine Blasey Ford testificó ante el Comité Judicial del Senado sobre su experiencia de agresión sexual a manos de Kavanaugh, el presidente dijo que su testimonio era “convincente”. Las declaraciones de Trump hechas el lunes también contradicen lo que dijo el presidente la semana pasada cuando pidió una investigación “limitada en alcance.”
A pesar de las acusaciones contra el candidato de Trump, el presidente sigue simpatizando con Kavanaugh y cree que el juez ha sido tratado injustamente y no mintió durante su testimonio ante el panel del Senado el jueves.
En la conferencia de prensa, Trump agregó: “Depende de mí, pero les estoy instruyendo (FBI) según lo que siento que el Senado quiere. Quiero que sea rápido, porque es injusto para la familia y para el juez. Es injusto para sus hijos y su esposa”.