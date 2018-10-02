Trump says he wants “comprehensive” FBI investigation of Kavanaugh

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he wants the FBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into allegations of sexual assault against his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh.

The president added, however, that he does not want to see the investigation turned into a “witch hunt.”

“I want them to do a very comprehensive investigation. Whatever that means, according to the senators and the Republicans and the Republican majority, I want them to do that. With that being said, I’d like it to go quickly,” Trump said at a White House news conference.

On Friday, Trump ordered the FBI to start an investigation of up to a week in duration into the allegations against Kavanaugh, after Senate Republican leaders requested the president take such an action.

After Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee on her experience of sexual assault with Kavanaugh, the president said her testimony was “compelling.” Trump’s remarks made on Monday also contradict what the president said last week when he called for an investigation “limited in scope.”

Despite the accusations against Trump’s nominee, the president is still sympathetic to Kavanaugh and believes the judge has been treated unfairly and did not lie during his testimony before the Senate panel on Thursday.

At the news conference, Trump added, “It is up to me, but I’m instructing them (FBI) as per what I feel the Senate wants. I want it to be quickly, because it’s unfair to the family and to the judge. It’s so unfair to his kids and his wife.”