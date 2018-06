Trump says he will probably end up supporting marijuana bill

President Donald Trump said Friday that he would likely be supporting a bipartisan marijuana bill, introduced by Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) and Cory Gardner (R-Colo.), that would allow states regulation of marijuana without federal interference.

“I support Sen. Gardner. I know exactly what he’s doing,” Trump told reporters before departing from the White House and to the G7 Summit. “We’re looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes.”

On Thursday, Garner and Warren, who both represent states with legal recreational marijuana, introduced the Strengthening the Tenth Amendment Through Entrusting States Act. The bill was a response to increasing opposition toward the substance from Trump’s Department of Justice.

The legislation will not legalize marijuana, it will only protect people who choose to use the drug as long as they follow state and local laws on the matter. The bill, which amends portions of the Controlled Substances Act, also states that buying or selling pot will not be considered drug trafficking.

This is the latest blow from Trump to his Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, who he has criticized often during his administration. Sessions has been a staunch opponent to marijuana use and regulation, who in January rolled back the so-called Cole memo, which ordered U.S. attorneys in states where marijuana is legal to reprioritize prosecution of marijuana-related cases.

Medical marijuana is legal in more than two dozen states and recreational marijuana is legal in nine states and Washington D.C.