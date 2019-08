Trump says he’s “not ready” for China trade deal, dismisses recession fears

President Donald Trump and other top White House officials dismissed concerns of an economic recession, saying on Sunday they saw little risk on it despite a volatile week on global bond markets, and insisted that their trade war with China was doing no damage to the United States.

Trump said on Sunday: “We’re doing tremendously well, our consumers are rich, I gave a tremendous tax cut, and they’re loaded up with money.”

Reuters reports that Trump was less optimistic than his aides on striking a deal with China, saying that while he believed China was ready for an agreement, he was “not ready to make a deal yet.”

He hinted that a peaceful resolution to the Hong Kong protests would work in China’s favor when doing a trade deal with the United States. “I would like to see Hong Kong worked out in a very humanitarian fashion. I think it would be very good for the trade deal.”

Meanwhile, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on “Fox News Sunday” that the United States was “in pretty good shape” economically.

“There is no recession in sight. Consumers are working. Their wages are rising. They are spending and they are saving,” Kudlow said.

Their comments follow a week of concerns regarding a possible recession on the United States as pressure from abroad, result of Trump’s trade war with China, could hurt the economy and Trump’s chances of reelection in 2020.