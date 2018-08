Trump says his impeachment would “crash” the economy

President Donald Trump said Thursday on an interview aired on “Fox & Friends” that were he to be impeached, the stock market would crash and the economy would be wrecked because he is doing such a good job.

“I tell you what, if I ever got impeached, I think the market would crash, I think everybody would be very poor,” Trump said to the Fox network program.

Trump added that without his kind of “thinking, you would see numbers that you wouldn’t believe in reverse.”

The topic of impeachment has long been a ghost haunting the Trump presidency since he fired FBI director James Comey only two months after taking office. But it has been more present during the last weeks as both his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and his former fixer and personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, have been found guilty of crimes.

Manafort was found guilty of bank and tax fraud this week by a grand jury, while Cohen pleaded guilty to paying hush money to women who claimed they had affairs with Trump, in order to prevent them from going public during the 2016 presidential election.

But for the president, this doesn’t amount to “high crimes” necessary for impeachment.

“I don’t know how you can impeach somebody who’s done a great job,” Trump said.

USA Today noted, in their coverage of the news, that during the impeachment proceedings of president Bill Clinton, the stock market actually climbed.