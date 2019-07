Trump says Iran is “playing with fire” with uranium enrichment

President Donald Trump said that Iran was “playing with fire” after the Middle Eastern nation announced it had amassed more low-enriched uranium than permitted under its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Reuters reports that the announcement marked the first major step beyond the terms of the pact since the United States pulled out of it last year. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the move was not a violation of the accord, given that Iran was making use of its right to respond to the U.S. withdrawal.

The announcement also comes less than two weeks after Trump said he ordered air strikes on Iran, following Iran’s shooting down of an American drone, only to cancel them minutes before impact.

Iran’s Fars news agency reported that the country’s enriched uranium stockpile has not passed the 300-kg limit allowed under the deal.

The International Atomic Energy Agency, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program under the deal, confirmed that Tehran had breach the limit.

Trump, upon hearing the news said: “No message to Iran. They know what they’re doing. The know what they’re playing with, and I think they’re playing with fire. So, no message to Iran whatsoever.”

The White House said it would continue to apply “maximum pressure” on Iran “until its leaders alter their course of action.”