Trump says Iranian shooting down of U.S. drone is hard to believe was intentional

President Donald Trump played down Iran’s downing of a U.S. military surveillance drone on Thursday, saying he suspected it was shot by mistake and that “it would have made a big difference” to him if the remotely controlled aircraft had been piloted.

Tehran said the unarmed Global Hawk surveillance drone was shot down over its territory, but Washington said it was shot down over international airspace.

Trump told reporters at the White House: “I think probably Iran made a mistake. I would imagine it was a general or somebody that made a mistake in shooting that drone down.”

Trump added: “We had nobody in the drone. It would have made a big difference, let me tell you, it would have made a big, big difference.”

Trump said that the act could have been carried out by someone who was acting “loose and stupid” and that it was “hard to believe it was intentional.”

The United States called the event an “unprovoked attack” in international airspace. Iran and the U.S. are currently in the midst of an economic and rhetoric war, after the United States withdrew from the Iran Nuclear Deal and imposed economic sanctions on the Asian country.