Trump says June 12 meeting with Kim Jong-un is back on

After meeting with a high-ranking North Korean official on Friday, President Trump has rescheduled the June 12 summit in Singapore with Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean spy chief and now top aide to Kim Jong-un, traveled to the United States from China to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump. He met the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Trump’s meeting with Kim Yong Chol lasted around an hour and 20 minutes. They then shook hands and posed for pictures. Trump said, “This was literally going to be the delivery of a letter and it ended up being a two-hour conversation with the second-most powerful man in North Korea.”
Trump said that he would travel to Singapore and meet with Kim but added, “we’re not going to go sign something.” North Korea wants the United States to remove economic sanctions and the president echoed those sentiments but did not commit to such a step. “I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off North Korea,” Trump said.
The meeting with Kim Yong Chol comes only a little more than a week after the president had canceled the June 12 meeting over hostile rhetoric from the North Korean leader. The international community largely credits South Korean president Moon Jae-in for restarting diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea after meeting with Kim at his request.
Trump dice que reunión del 12 de junio con Kim Jong-un sí tendrá lugar
Después de reunirse con un alto funcionario de Corea del Norte el viernes, el presidente Trump ha reprogramado la cumbre del 12 de junio en Singapur con Kim Jong-un.
Kim Yong Chol, ex jefe de espionaje de Corea del Norte y actual asistente de Kim Jong-un, viajó a Estados Unidos desde China para entregar una carta del líder norcoreano a Trump. Se reunió con el presidente y el Secretario de Estado Mike Pompeo.
La reunión de Trump con Kim Yong Chol duró alrededor de una hora y 20 minutos. Luego se dieron la mano y posaron para las fotos. Trump dijo: “Esta literalmente iba a ser la entrega de una carta y terminó siendo una conversación de dos horas con el segundo hombre más poderoso de Corea del Norte”.
Trump dijo que viajaría a Singapur y se reuniría con Kim, pero agregó que “no vamos a firmar nada”. Corea del Norte quiere que Estados Unidos elimine las sanciones económicas y el presidente hizo eco de esos sentimientos, pero no se comprometió a tal paso. “Espero ansioso el día en que pueda quitarle las sanciones a Corea del Norte”, dijo Trump.
La reunión con Kim Yong Chol llega solo un poco más de una semana después de que el presidente cancelara la reunión del 12 de junio por una retórica hostil del líder norcoreano. La comunidad internacional le atribuye al presidente surcoreano Moon Jae-in la restauración de las conversaciones diplomáticas entre los Estados Unidos y Corea del Norte después de reunirse con Kim a petición suya.