Trump says June 12 meeting with Kim Jong-un is back on

After meeting with a high-ranking North Korean official on Friday, President Trump has rescheduled the June 12 summit in Singapore with Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean spy chief and now top aide to Kim Jong-un, traveled to the United States from China to deliver a letter from the North Korean leader to Trump. He met the president and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump’s meeting with Kim Yong Chol lasted around an hour and 20 minutes. They then shook hands and posed for pictures. Trump said, “This was literally going to be the delivery of a letter and it ended up being a two-hour conversation with the second-most powerful man in North Korea.”

Trump said that he would travel to Singapore and meet with Kim but added, “we’re not going to go sign something.” North Korea wants the United States to remove economic sanctions and the president echoed those sentiments but did not commit to such a step. “I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off North Korea,” Trump said.

The meeting with Kim Yong Chol comes only a little more than a week after the president had canceled the June 12 meeting over hostile rhetoric from the North Korean leader. The international community largely credits South Korean president Moon Jae-in for restarting diplomatic talks between the U.S. and North Korea after meeting with Kim at his request.