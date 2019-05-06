Trump says Mueller should not testify on Russia investigation

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify in Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, contradicting a statement he issued on Friday when he said that it was up to the Justice Department’s top official.
Trump said via Twitter: “Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”, referring to Democrats in Congress that, according to Trump, are seeking a “redo” of Mueller’s report.
Attorney General William Barr, criticized by Democrats for his handling of the report’s release, said he has no problem with Mueller testifying. Barr will have to answer to Congress again if he fails to meet a Monday morning deadline to hand over the full, unredacted Mueller report requested by Democrats.
Reuters reports that Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Democrats needed to hear from officials beyond Barr, including former White House counsel Don McGahn. Schiff said via Twitter that Mueller and McGahn will testify. The American people deserve the truth.”
Trump dice que Mueller no debería testificar sobre investigación de Rusia
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el domingo que el abogado especial Robert Mueller no debería declarar en el Congreso sobre la investigación de la interferencia de Rusia en las elecciones presidenciales de 2016, lo que contradice una declaración que emitió el viernes cuando dijo que dependía del máximo funcionario del Departamento de Justicia.
Trump dijo a través de Twitter: “Bob Mueller no debe testificar. ¡No hay segundas oportunidades para los demócratas! ”, refiriéndose a los demócratas en el Congreso que, según Trump, están buscando “rehacer” el informe de Mueller.
El fiscal general William Barr, criticado por los demócratas por su manejo de la publicación del informe, dijo que no tiene problemas con la declaración de Mueller. Barr tendrá que responder ante el Congreso nuevamente si no cumple con el plazo de la mañana del lunes para entregar el informe completo de Mueller, no redactado, solicitado por los demócratas.
Reuters informa que Adam Schiff, el presidente del Comité de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes, dijo que los demócratas tenían que escuchar a los funcionarios más allá de Barr, incluido el ex abogado de la Casa Blanca Don McGahn. Schiff dijo a través de Twitter que Mueller y McGahn declararán. El pueblo estadounidense merece la verdad “.