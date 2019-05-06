Trump says Mueller should not testify on Russia investigation

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller should not testify in Congress about the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, contradicting a statement he issued on Friday when he said that it was up to the Justice Department’s top official.

Trump said via Twitter: “Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems!”, referring to Democrats in Congress that, according to Trump, are seeking a “redo” of Mueller’s report.

Attorney General William Barr, criticized by Democrats for his handling of the report’s release, said he has no problem with Mueller testifying. Barr will have to answer to Congress again if he fails to meet a Monday morning deadline to hand over the full, unredacted Mueller report requested by Democrats.

Reuters reports that Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said Democrats needed to hear from officials beyond Barr, including former White House counsel Don McGahn. Schiff said via Twitter that Mueller and McGahn will testify. The American people deserve the truth.”