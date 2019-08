Trump says new meeting with North Korea is possible, after “very beautiful letter”

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he had received a “very beautiful letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, adding that a new meeting with the dictator could be possible.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump did not say when such a meeting would take place. The president did, however, say that the letter was hand-delivered on Thursday.

“It was a very positive letter. I think we’ll have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful, three-page – I mean great from top to bottom – a really beautiful letter.”

Reuters reports that Trump and Kim have met three times since last year to discuss ways to resolve a nuclear crisis, and curb North Korea’s missile programs, but progress has been uneven and has reached a tipping point in recent days after the Asian country has had several missile tests.

Trump said Km was “not happy” about the missile tests, which the North Korean leader said were a response to U.S. and South Korean military drills being held this month.