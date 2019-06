Trump says “not enough” progress in US-Mexico talks

Mexican and US officials will resume talks in Washington on Thursday aimed at averting an imposition of tariffs on Mexican goods, but President Donald Trump said “not enough” progress was been made to curb migration when the two sides met on Wednesday.

Trump unexpectedly told Mexico last week to take a harder line on illegal immigration or face 5% tariffs on all its exports to the United States starting on Monday, rising to as much as 25% later in the year, Reuters reports.

Vice President Mike Pence was the chairman of the meeting on Wednesday afternoon with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, and highlighted the need for Mexico to do more to stop a surge in Central American migrants crossing the border.

Trump, currently in Europe for D-Day commemoration ceremonies, said via Twitter Wednesday evening: “Immigration discussions at the White House with representatives of Mexico have ended for the day. Progress is being made, but not nearly enough!”.

Meanwhile, Brad told a news conference that Wednesday’s discussions had focused on migration rather than tariffs. He said the US is looking for measure that have a short-term impact but Mexico is aiming for long-term solutions.

“A number of possibilities were discussed that need to be looked at in more detail to try to find some common ground”, Ebrard said.