Trump says proposed immigration deal won’t lead to amnesty for “dreamers”

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his proposed immigration deal to end a partial government shutdown would not lead to amnesty for “dreamers,” but he did seem to signal support for amnesty as part of a broader immigration agreement.

The shutdown is now the longest in American history, having entered its 30th day.

Throughout a number of tweets, Trump said he would also not seek the removal of million of illegal immigrants living in the United States, while attacking House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats for turning down an offer he made on Saturday, including for “dreamers”, which are immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.

Trump said on Twitter: “No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else.”

“Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!”

Reuters reports that “dreamers” are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, put in place under former President Barack Obama.

On September 2017, the Trump administration said it would rescind the program, but it remains in effect under court order.