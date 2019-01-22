Trump says proposed immigration deal won’t lead to amnesty for “dreamers”

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his proposed immigration deal to end a partial government shutdown would not lead to amnesty for “dreamers,” but he did seem to signal support for amnesty as part of a broader immigration agreement.
The shutdown is now the longest in American history, having entered its 30th day.
Throughout a number of tweets, Trump said he would also not seek the removal of million of illegal immigrants living in the United States, while attacking House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her fellow Democrats for turning down an offer he made on Saturday, including for “dreamers”, which are immigrants brought to the United States illegally as children.
Trump said on Twitter: “No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a 3-year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else.”
“Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy!”
Reuters reports that “dreamers” are protected from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, put in place under former President Barack Obama.
On September 2017, the Trump administration said it would rescind the program, but it remains in effect under court order.
Trump dice que acuerdo de inmigración propuesto no llevará a amnistía para “dreamers”
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el domingo que su acuerdo de inmigración propuesto para poner fin a un cierre parcial del gobierno no llevaría a una amnistía para los “dreamers”, pero sí parecía indicar su apoyo a la amnistía como parte de un acuerdo de inmigración más amplio.
El cierre es ahora el más largo en la historia de Estados Unidos, después de haber entrado en su 30º día.
A lo largo de varios tuits, Trump dijo que tampoco buscará la remoción de millones de inmigrantes ilegales que viven en Estados Unidos, mientras atacaba a la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes Nancy Pelosi y sus compañeros demócratas por rechazar una oferta que hizo el sábado, incluso por “dreamers”, que son inmigrantes traídos a los Estados Unidos ilegalmente como niños.
Trump dijo en Twitter: “No, la amnistía no es parte de mi oferta. Es una extensión de 3 años de DACA. La amnistía se usará solo en un acuerdo mucho más importante, ya sea en inmigración o en otra cosa “.
“Del mismo modo, no habrá un gran esfuerzo para eliminar a las más de 11,000,000 personas que están aquí ilegalmente, ¡pero ten cuidado Nancy!”
Reuters informa que los “dreamers” están protegidos de la deportación en el marco del programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia, establecido en el marco del ex presidente Barack Obama.
En septiembre de 2017, el gobierno de Trump dijo que rescindiría el programa, pero que sigue vigente bajo orden judicial.