Trump says Russia should be reinstated in group of industrialized nations

President Donald Trump said on Friday that Russia should be reinstated in the group of industrialized nations meeting today in Canada, from which it was expelled in 2014, after its annexation of Crimea.

“Russia should be in this meeting. They should let Russia come back in, because we should have Russia at the negotiating table,” said the president.

Trump’s statements came before he headed to Canada to meet with the leaders of the group known as G7, whose members include the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy and Germany.

Russia was suspended from the group, then known as the G8, in 2014 after the majority of member countries protested the annexation of Crimea and voted Russia out of the group.

Trump’s comments made the divide between the United States even wider in a week that has proven to be polarizing between Trump and its European and Canadian allies. French president Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau joined forces in protesting the United States’ tariffs on steel and aluminum but maintained that they should be “polite” and productive ahead of meeting with Trump.

However, Trump’s comments regarding Russia are even more surprising given the Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and the current investigation led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller which this week charged former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort with witness tampering.

The only other G7 leader who shares Trump’s views on Russia is Italy’s new Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who said it would be in “everyone’s interest” for Russia to be reinstated.

Conte’s two deputies and the leaders of a party coalition that is currently ruling Italy have in the past expressed pro-Russia views.