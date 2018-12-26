Trump says shutdown will last until there’s agreement on border wall

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the partial shutdown of the federal government would last until his demand for funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border were met.
Reuters reports that the government partially shut down on Saturday and there is yet no sign of efforts to reopen agencies closed by Trump’s political impasse over border wall funds.
Speaking after a Christmas Day video conference with U.S. troops serving abroad, the president said: “I can’t tell you when the government is going to reopen. I can tell you it’s not going to reopen until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they’d like to call it. I’ll call it whatever they want, but it’s all the same thing. It’s a barrier from people pouring into the country, from drugs.”
He added: “If you don’t have that [the wall], then we’re just not opening.”
The Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Agriculture all saw its funding expire at midnight on Friday. Without a deal to break the impasse, the shutdown is likely to stretch into the new year.
Trump dice que cierre de gobierno durará hasta que haya un acuerdo sobre muro fronterizo
El presidente Donald Trump dijo el martes que el cierre parcial del gobierno federal duraría hasta que se cumpliera su demanda de fondos para construir un muro en la frontera de EE. UU. y México.
Reuters informa que el gobierno cerró parcialmente el sábado y aún no hay señales de esfuerzos para reabrir las agencias cerradas por el callejón sin salida político de Trump sobre los fondos del muro fronterizo.
Hablando después de una videoconferencia del día de Navidad con las tropas de Estados Unidos que prestan servicios en el extranjero, el presidente dijo: “No puedo decirles cuándo va a reabrir el gobierno. Puedo decirte que no se volverá a abrir hasta que tengamos una pared, una cerca, como sea que la llamen. Lo llamaré como quieran, pero es lo mismo. Es una barrera de personas que ingresan al país, de las drogas ”.
Añadió: “Si no tienes eso [la pared], simplemente no reabriremos”.
Todos los Departamentos de Seguridad Nacional, Justicia y Agricultura vieron expirar su financiamiento a la medianoche del viernes. Sin un acuerdo para romper el punto muerto, es probable que el cierre se extienda hacia el nuevo año.