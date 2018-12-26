Trump says shutdown will last until there’s agreement on border wall

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the partial shutdown of the federal government would last until his demand for funds to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border were met.

Reuters reports that the government partially shut down on Saturday and there is yet no sign of efforts to reopen agencies closed by Trump’s political impasse over border wall funds.

Speaking after a Christmas Day video conference with U.S. troops serving abroad, the president said: “I can’t tell you when the government is going to reopen. I can tell you it’s not going to reopen until we have a wall, a fence, whatever they’d like to call it. I’ll call it whatever they want, but it’s all the same thing. It’s a barrier from people pouring into the country, from drugs.”

He added: “If you don’t have that [the wall], then we’re just not opening.”

The Departments of Homeland Security, Justice and Agriculture all saw its funding expire at midnight on Friday. Without a deal to break the impasse, the shutdown is likely to stretch into the new year.